Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo completes loan move to Real Valladolid from Celta Vigo

Ghanaian international Joseph Aidoo has secured a loan move from Celta Vigo to Real Valladolid for the remainder of the season.

Aidoo, who has been a staple for Celta Vigo since 2019, made 138 appearances in La Liga and the Copa del Rey, scoring four goals and providing two assists. His dedication on and off the field earned him a beloved status among the club's fans.

However, the 28-year-old defender has faced limited playing time this season following a long-term injury, making just a one-minute appearance since his recovery.

With Real Valladolid fighting to avoid relegation, Aidoo’s experience and defensive prowess could prove vital in their efforts to stay in Spain's top flight.

Celta Vigo expressed appreciation for his contributions and wished him well in his new journey.

A club statement released today, January 30, 2025, stated:

Since his arrival in Vigo in the 19/20 season, Aidoo has managed to win the affection of the fans, with his effort, work on the field and dedication. But also off it, with his charisma, closeness, companionship and sympathy. RC Celta wishes him every success in this new chapter of his career, in which he will surely continue to make his mark. Good luck, Aidoo!

Meanwhile, Aidoo has not cemented his place in the Black Stars with center-backs such as Fenerbache defender Alexander Djiku and Monaco’s Mohammed Salisu being the preferred defensive pairing.