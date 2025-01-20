CAF Football for Reform set to train female inmates at Nsawam prison

CAF Women Football, in partnership with the GFA Foundation, will organise a License D Coaching course for female inmates at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

This will be the first time an international football coaching training program will be taking place in a prison facility in Ghana.

The CAF Football for Reform program is designed to equip female inmates with CAF-accredited coaching qualifications, enhancing their employability and facilitating their reintegration into society after serving their sentences.

This initiative underscores the transformative power of football as a tool for rehabilitation and social change.

The training program is being organised by the GFA Foundation with oversight from the GFA Technical Department and technical assistance from CAF.

A total of 30 participants, comprising 25 inmates and 5 prison officers, are taking part in the program. To ensure a conducive learning environment, the Ghana Prison Service has guaranteed CAF and the GFA a safe and supportive setting for the coaching course.

Meskerem Goshime, Head of CAF Women's Football, emphasised the program's objective of empowering women through football coaching education, equipping them with essential skills for their future while advancing gender equality and social rehabilitation.

We are thrilled to offer the Ghana Football Association the opportunity to host the CAF Football for Reform Program.

In 2024, the GFA Foundation introduced the GFA Foundation-Ghana Prison Project, a football-for-development initiative aimed at promoting the welfare, reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of Ghanaian prison inmates into society.

The project is built on three core pillars:

Providing football equipment and logistics.

Offering coaching and refereeing training for inmates and prison officers.

Conducting advocacy workshops to raise awareness about the harmful effects of discrimination and stigmatisation against prisons and prisoners.

The impact of the course