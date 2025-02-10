Chaos as team walk away after referee awards controversial penalty

In a dramatic turn of events, Adana Demirspor players walked off the pitch in protest during their match against Galatasaray over a controversial penalty decision in Turkey.

The penalty, awarded after Galatasaray's Dries Mertens went down in the box despite minimal contact from Semih Guler, was converted by Alvaro Morata in the 12th minute. However, the game took a chaotic turn when, in the 34th minute, the match was suspended before being ultimately abandoned.

Adana Demirspor's manager, Mustafa Alper Avci, called his players over as Yusuf Barasi received treatment, and after a brief pause, the Adana Demirspor players left the field in protest. Galatasaray players, confused by the decision, followed suit. Referee Oguzhan Cakir and the match officials also left the pitch.

After a 20-minute delay, the stadium announcer confirmed the game's abandonment, stating:

The match has been abandoned by the referee due to Adana Demirspor withdrawing from the game.

Former Adana Demirspor president, Metin Korkmaz, clarified the protest was directed at the Refereeing Committee, not Galatasaray.

The game’s suspension and eventual abandonment stemmed from frustrations over refereeing decisions rather than any on-pitch altercations between the teams.

Galatasaray, currently leading the Super Lig by three points, were making their third appearance with Morata, who also scored in a recent 4-1 Turkish Cup win over Boluspor. Meanwhile, Adana Demirspor remains at the bottom of the table, with only five points from 21 league matches this season.

Fenerbache respond to controversial decision

Fenerbahce, Galatasaray’s closest rivals, responded to the incident on social media, accusing Galatasaray of irregular practices involving the Turkish Football Federation, media manipulation, and illegal activities.