'Egyptian Messi' handed 4-year ban over doping allegations

Former Premier League midfielder Ramadan Sobhi has been suspended for four years following a doping violation, according to multiple reports.

The 28-year-old ex-Stoke City and Huddersfield Town player, who now features for Pyramids FC in Egypt, initially failed a drugs test in March 2024.

Sobhi, once hailed as the “Egyptian Messi” in his youth, was provisionally banned shortly after the failed test.

The suspension was temporarily lifted in July 2024 by the Egyptian Anti-Doping Organization, following a vote. However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed the decision, seeking a four-year ban.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Egyptian outlet Yallakora, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has sided with WADA, imposing a four-year suspension on Sobhi.

The footballer retains the right to appeal the decision in federal court.

Sobhi last appeared for Pyramids FC in a FIFA Intercontinental Cup match on September 14, 2025, but has since been sidelined with a knee injury.

Internationally, Sobhi has earned 37 caps for Egypt but has not played for the Pharaohs since 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to his doping suspension, Sobhi faces accusations of forgery in Egypt. He has been alleged to have falsified documents at the Pharaonic Higher Institute for Tourism and Hotels, including having someone else sit exams on his behalf.Sobhi has denied the claims, telling Yallakora,

I have no knowledge of these certificates or records… I have never seen them, and I am still a third-year student.

A verdict on the forgery allegations is expected to be announced on December 30, 2025.

If you want, I can also create a punchy SEO headline and meta description for this story to maximize visibility online.