Fatawu Issahaku calls on Ghanaians to back Black Stars in upcoming World Cup matches

Black Stars forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has called on Ghanaians to unite behind the national team as they prepare for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The 21-year-old Leicester City winger, who has represented Ghana at every level from U17 to the senior men's team, stressed the importance of home support ahead of the crucial matches.

We need your support and we are ready to fight for the nation as always, but we still need your support to get the victory and we hope to see you all in the stadium.

The first game against Chad will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, followed by a second match against Madagascar in Morocco just three days later.

The Black Stars are eager to bounce back after failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Chelsea fans reaction to Issahaku linking up with their coach

In other news, some Chelsea fans have expressed interest in bringing the Ghana international to Stamford Bridge after he was seen having an engaging conversation with Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca following the Blues’ 1-0 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Issahaku, currently recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury after surgery, was watching the game from the stands.

The Foxes had hoped to improve their chances of escaping relegation with an upset in London, but despite holding Chelsea to a draw in the first half, Marc Cucurella’s 60th-minute goal secured all three points for the hosts.

After the match, Issahaku was captured chatting with Maresca, who had a child in his arms and was pointing to Issahaku as the little boy continued singing the winger's chant.