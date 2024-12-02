Former Black Stars defender faces court over alleged visa fraud

Samuel Inkoom, a former Black Stars defender and 34-year-old U-20 World Cup winner, has been charged with defrauding by false pretences.

The case, heard in an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Mr. Isaac Addo, involves allegations that Inkoom collected $3,500 from a student, Benjamin Opare, to secure a visa to the Netherlands but failed to deliver.

In court, Inkoom pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted bail of GHC 50,000 with one surety and is expected to reappear on December 30, 2024.

Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer, stated that Inkoom, claiming to own S. Inkoom Travel and Tour Company, assured Opare in September 2023 that he could secure a visa for a fee of $3,500.

Over the period of September to November 2023, Opare reportedly paid a total of GHC 32,100 in installments.

Despite repeated follow-ups, Inkoom allegedly failed to deliver the promised visa. Frustrated by unsuccessful attempts to recover his money or obtain the visa, Opare reported the matter to the police.

Inkoom's lawyer, while applying for bail, highlighted that the accused had refunded GHC 7,000 and was actively working to repay the remaining GHC 25,100.

What lies ahead