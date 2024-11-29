Otto Addo's future with Black Stars remains uncertain - Henry Asante Tsum

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communication Director, Henry Asante Tsum, has disclosed that the future of Black Stars coach Otto Addo remains undecided.

This follows a meeting between the GFA Executive Council and Addo to review his technical report after the team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in 20 years. Ghana has participated in the tournament since making its debut in 1963 but has now faced its ninth absence in history.

The Executive Council convened on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, to evaluate Otto Addo’s performance and decide his future. However, as of today, November 29, 2024, no official statement has been issued, leaving Ghanaians in suspense about the next steps for the national team after missing out on AFCON.

Speaking to Joy FM's Game Plan, Henry Asante Tsum confirmed the indecision, saying:

Otto Addo’s Black Stars future is still undecided.

Divisions within the Executive Council

The GFA Executive Council is reportedly divided on whether to retain Otto Addo. Some members are opposed to his continued tenure, citing doubts about his capability to lead the team effectively.

These concerns extend to the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and future tournaments, despite Addo having a long-term contract.

Others within the council believe Addo deserves another chance, arguing that with proper support, he could build a competitive team. Asante Tsum elaborated:

There were those who thought, based on the factors he presented, we could put a strong team together to work with him, form a new management team, and provide all the necessary support for him to succeed.