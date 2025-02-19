Footballer tragically dies minutes before match starts

Tributes have poured in for Brazilian footballer Gabriel Popo, who tragically passed away at the age of 26.

Popo was set to play for XV de Jau against Uniao Suzano when he suffered a medical emergency just before the match, according to reports from the Mirror. He was rushed to a hospital in São Paulo but, sadly, passed away.

His club confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement on Instagram, which said:

It is with immeasurable pain and sadness that we announce the passing of athlete Gabriel Protasio, known as Popo. The player was attended to at the accommodation and quickly transferred to Santa Casa de Jau.

In light of the tragedy, XV de Jau, Uniao Suzano, and the Paulista Football Federation mutually agreed to cancel the match. The club expressed its condolences, adding:

In this moment of grief, we extend our solidarity to Gabriel Popo’s family, club members, friends, and teammates. May his memory be honoured and may we find strength to cope with this immense loss.

Former club pay tributes

Santa Cruz, one of Popo's former teams, also paid tribute to the player, who had been with them in 2023. The club shared their sorrow on X.

The post read:

With deep regret, we mourn the passing of Gabriel Protasio Gomes, better known as Gabriel Popo, who defended the colours of Time do Povo in 2023. He left us due to a sudden illness, and his early departure leaves an immense void. Our condolences to his family, friends, and especially to his daughter Mayla. May God bring comfort to all during this difficult time.