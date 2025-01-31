George Opare Addo promises to renovate 'rotten' Azumah Nelson Sports Complex

The Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, has promised to renovate the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex in Accra to provide local youth with the opportunity to develop their sporting talents.

During a ministerial engagement with the National Youth Authority management on January 30, 2025, Addo revealed plans to request an assessment from the facility’s consultant to determine the cost of renovations.

He stressed that his ministry will work closely with the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to revamp the complex. He also highlighted that with unemployment being a growing issue, investing in sports could play a crucial role in alleviating poverty.

It is unfortunate how we have neglected the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex, leaving it in its current state.

He emphasised the need to tackle such issues and highlighted sports contribution to the fight against unemployment and poverty in Ghana.

Addo stated:

These are the issues the National Youth Authority will address. One of the key ways to fight poverty is through sports. We’re going to collaborate with the Ministry of Sports to refurbish the facility and make it functional again.

Addo emphasized that the goal is to create a space where young people can train and showcase their talents. The next step, he confirmed, would be to conduct an assessment to determine the cost of bringing the complex back to life.

Sports Minister-designate on maintaining sports facilities

Similarly, the Sport and Recreation Minister-designate Kofi Adams during his vetting last night also underscored how important to properly maintain sports facilities in the country.

He pledged to improve Ghana’s poor maintenance culture to prevent the deterioration of these sports facilities.

There are stadiums and training centres that have been left to deteriorate over time. If we are serious about producing world-class athletes, then we must make sure they have the right facilities to train and compete.