Ghana vs Chad: Pastors, believers hold midnight prayers at Accra Stadium [Video]

A video circulating online has captured a group of Christian pastors and believers conducting a midnight prayer session at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad.

The unusual gathering has sparked widespread speculation, with many suggesting the prayers were aimed at counteracting perceived sabotage or spiritual interference, often referred to as "juju", ahead of the crucial match.

The Black Stars are set to host Les Sao of Chad in their fifth Group I qualifier, with the team aiming to secure all three points to strengthen their position at the top of the group.

The prayer session, which took place under the cover of night, has drawn significant attention, highlighting the deep cultural and spiritual significance many attach to football in Ghana.

While the intentions behind the prayers remain a topic of debate, the video underscores the high stakes and immense pressure surrounding the match.

Ghanaian fans are hopeful that the Black Stars will deliver a strong performance and secure a vital victory as they continue their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars game won't be easy

Meanwhile, Black Star head coach Otto Addo believes Chad is not a tough opponent, but playing against them will be very difficult.

The Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and will be hoping to redeem themselves with the World Cup qualification.