John Paintsil, Joseph Laumann sacked as Black Stars coaches? GFA insider clarifies

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, has clarified ongoing media reports that John Paintsil and Joseph Laumann are set to be sacked from their Black Stars roles.

Local media reports this week suggest Paintsil and Laumann are on the brink of being dismissed less than a year after replacing George Boateng and Didi Dramani as Black Stars assistant coaches.

This follows the backlash the team’s technical staff received for failing to qualify Ghana for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Otto Addo and his team have been heavily criticised with some people demanding a complete overhaul of the technical team.

But, with the GFA reportedly keen on maintaining Addo, it appears other members, particularly Paintsil and Laumann, will be sacrificed instead.

Asante Twum confirmed this in an interview on Max FM’s Sports Pack show today. He admitted there would be some changes after an assessment was carried out, but he was quick to deny the reports that the two assistant coaches were the casualties.

At the last ExCo [Executive Council] meeting after Otto [Addo] presented his technical report, they decided to assess the performance of each, and every single individual in the team – head coach, assistant coach, video analyst, medical team, team doctor, physiotherapist, media team, everyone including equipment officers.

They assessed the performance of everyone closer to the team, and they decided that there would be a need for certain changes in some clinical areas.

I have not been informed who will be sacked and who their replacements will be. So, I’m not in the position to confirm the news in terms of exits or incomings.

GFA confirms changes will be made

He, however, disclosed that these changes will be made soon, most likely before the next international break in March.

Asante Twum appeared to have confirmed Painstil’s visit to the GFA office this week where he was reportedly informed of his sacking, but was reluctant to confirm the exact day and held back on providing any further details.