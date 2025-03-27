Kenya national team keeper Patrick Matasi under match-fixing probe

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has launched a formal investigation into serious match-fixing allegations concerning veteran goalkeeper Patrick Matasi.

The 37-year-old shot-stopper, currently with Kenyan Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz and holder of over 30 international caps, faces scrutiny after an unverified video surfaced online.

The controversial footage, which BBC Sport Africa has not independently authenticated, appears to show Matasi engaged in discussions about influencing a league match outcome.

His most recent national team appearance was during Kenya's October 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Kakamega Homeboyz owner Cleophas Shimanyula revealed he has personally discussed the allegations with Matasi, stating:

I have spoken with him, and he was equally surprised by what he saw in the video. He insists he is unaware of any match-fixing.

The FKF has committed to a thorough inquiry in collaboration with global and continental football authorities.

In an official statement, the federation emphasised:

We uphold a zero-tolerance policy towards match manipulation and remain committed to maintaining the integrity of our competitions.

The investigation will proceed under both FKF's anti-match manipulation protocols and FIFA guidelines, with assurances of complete transparency and due process.

The federation has pledged to respect all parties' rights while vowing appropriate action based on findings.

Performance record cited in player's defence

Shimanyula highlighted Matasi's on-field contributions since joining the club, noting three consecutive clean sheets in recent matches.

He asserted, while acknowledging the potential for video manipulation.

When we watched this video, we found that Matasi has not wronged the club.

The club owner maintained they would continue fielding Matasi unless presented with concrete evidence, stating:

He will keep playing for us because there's no wrongdoing on his part as far as we are concerned – unless there's evidence or the FKF writes to us to say they are suspecting the player of some wrongdoing.

Appeal for evidence and whistleblower protection

Both FKF and Kakamega Homeboyz have called for any substantiating evidence to be submitted confidentially.

Shimanyula referenced the club's previous actions against match-fixing, saying: "

In the past we've reported match-fixing regarding some of our players who fixed a game with the coach, and punishments were handed down by FIFA."

The club maintains its own monitoring systems but has challenged critics to provide proof, with Shimanyula declaring:

As Kakamega Homeboyz, we are asking anyone who has evidence of Matasi fixing a game to bring it forward.