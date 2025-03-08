Kwesi Appiah set to join Sudan training camp after resolution of unpaid salary dispute

Sudan national team head coach James Kwesi Appiah is expected to join their training camp in Saudi Arabia after the resolution of his unpaid salary issues.

Appiah had initially boycotted the team’s training camp due to unresolved payment entitlements, but reports confirm that he will be joining the Falcons of Jediane for their 12-day camp in preparation for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Appiah, who had not travelled with the squad, is now expected to join the team either today or tomorrow, with his assistants Ignatius Osei Fosu and Eric Amponsah having arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Sources from AfricaSoccer, who first reported the initial boycott, indicate that the head coach will depart Ghana shortly to reunite with his staff ahead of the qualifiers.

The team has already commenced their preparations in Saudi Arabia, as they get ready for crucial matches against Senegal on March 18 and South Sudan on March 24 in the fifth and sixth rounds of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Falcons of Jediane currently lead Group B with 10 points, having performed strongly in their previous four matches. A friendly match against Jordan is also scheduled as part of their preparations.

Background of Kwesi Appiah’s boycott

The tension between Appiah and the Sudan Football Association (SFA) stemmed from unpaid wages, which led the coach to stay away from the team’s training camp in Saudi Arabia.

Appiah, the former manager of Ghana's Black Stars, had even reportedly avoided a scheduled meeting with Sudan FA Vice President Osama Atta Al-Mannan after a recent trip to Ghana. However, it seems the SFA has worked to address the issue, ensuring that Appiah and his staff can now join the team as they gear up for their upcoming qualifiers.

The Sudanese team is set to travel to Libya on March 17, 2025, ahead of more qualification fixtures. Despite the ongoing financial tensions, the team’s focus remains on their World Cup qualifying journey, with Appiah’s return to the camp boosting team morale.

Appiah’s assistant, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, has been present in the camp and continues to be an integral part of the team.

Although it remains unclear if Osei-Fosu or other backroom staff have experienced the same salary delays, it appears the situation is now under control as the team prepares for their upcoming matches.