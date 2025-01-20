Mbappe scores brace as Real Madrid stages comeback against Las Palmas

Kylian Mbappé was unstoppable, scoring two goals as Real Madrid came from a goal down to dismantle Las Palmas 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Las Palmas stunned the home crowd by opening the scoring after just 28 seconds, catching Real Madrid off guard straight from kick-off. Fábio Silva slotted in from close range following a quick move and a perfect cross from the right wing.

However, Real Madrid responded quickly. Rodrygo was brought down in the box, and Mbappé converted the resulting penalty to level the score.

The chances kept coming for Madrid, with Cillessen producing a series of excellent saves to deny Rodrygo and Mbappé. The second goal arrived in the 33rd minute when Cillessen parried Mbappé's shot, only for Lucas Vázquez to set up Brahim Díaz for an easy tap-in, making it 2-1. Minutes later, Mbappé added Madrid's third with a clinical finish.

The Frenchman thought he had a hat trick just before halftime, but VAR ruled the goal out for an offside in the buildup, leaving the home fans frustrated.

Rodrygo extended Madrid's lead shortly after the restart, making it 4-1. Las Palmas' night worsened when Raúl Rodríguez was sent off for a reckless challenge on Vázquez just after the hour mark.

Madrid continued to pile on the pressure, with goals from Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde disallowed after VAR reviews. The scoreline remained 4-1 at full-time.

The victory propels Real Madrid to the top of La Liga ahead of their Champions League clash against RB Salzburg in midweek. They will then return to league action next weekend to face Real Valladolid.

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures