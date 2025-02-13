Bad Blood? Muntari responds to Asamoah Gyan calling Black Stars teammates ‘cowards’ 

Former Ghana international Sulley Muntari has reacted to ex-Ghana teammate Asamoah Gyan's tagging of his peers as “cowards” in a social media rant early this year.

Gyan went live on Instagram on January 2, 2025, to address several issues, including the circumstances surrounding his infamous penalty miss against Uruguay in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

He spoke freely and passionately about things that appeared to have been on his mind for a long time and seemed to have finally found his voice to call out situations he was not happy with during his playing days.

One of those is the narrative surrounding that last-gasp penalty he missed to earn Ghana a historic feat as the first African country to make it to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

Gyan questioned the narrative that he purposely missed that crucial spot kick in the quarter-finals.

Ghana’s all-time leading top scorer also was not happy with the notion that he should have left the penalty for another team. Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah picked the ball before Gyan stepped up to take the penalty.

A scene many have interpreted as Appiah wanting to take the penalty on that faithful day inside the FNB Stadium.

But, Gyan described that as ridiculous and said his other teammates were afraid and labelled them as “cowards.”

When the penalty miss happened, I was getting abused and called names because others said I should have left it to others. Why didn't the others step forward to take it? They were afraid. Cowards. I will say it. They are cowards.

Muntari's response

In his response, Muntari offered a mature reply when quizzed about Baby Jet’s rants.

He noted that maybe Gyan was unhappy about some other things, and highlighted his influential role in that historic Black Stars squad.

The former AC Milan and Inter Milan midfielder told 3Sports:

Asamoah Gyan was the light of the team when we were playing. When we had pressure going into games, he used to sing and dance a lot, which made us forget about the pressure. Maybe he is not happy with something. But I don’t think there was no support. I love Asamoah Gyan.