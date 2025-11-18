Patrick Yaw Boamah breaks his silence on minority leader ambitions

Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has firmly dismissed claims suggesting he is positioning himself to become the next Minority Leader.

Boamah dismissed the rumours as baseless, emphasising his long-standing and close relationship with Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin during a November 17, 2025 interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

There is nobody in Parliament who knows Afenyo-Markin more than I do. We've been friends for years, and we're still very close. We share ideas all the time

He said, highlighting his enduring support for Afenyo-Markin, even during previous attempts by some to remove him in the 9th Parliament.

Boamah added, emphasising his commitment to party unity and continuity.

I was one of the people who defended him when some individuals tried to unseat him. We are grooming young leaders in the party, so there was no need to change him. At that point, he hadn't even served a full year as majority leader before we lost the election

Boamah stressed that his focus remains on helping the New Patriotic Party (NPP) regain power rather than pursuing leadership roles in Parliament.

He said, highlighting the importance of internal cohesion as the party works to rebuild.

I'm not interested in the Minority Leader position. We need to be strategic. What we discuss internally shouldn't be discussed outside. It doesn't help unity

On questions about potential presidential ambitions, Boamah offered a cautious but measured response:

He said, signalling patience and strategic timing in his political trajectory.

God has His time for everything. I am qualified to run for the presidential primaries, but I believe everything must happen at the right time

He further noted that his immediate priority is to reorganise and strengthen the NPP, ensuring the party presents policies capable of driving national progress.

He concluded,

We're working on fixing the party. We believe we have strong policies that can help the country

