10 Ghanaian Men Putting Ghana on the Global Map

Ghana has long been celebrated for its rich culture, history, and talent. Today, a generation of Ghanaian men is stepping onto the global stage, making their mark in music, art, sports, and journalism. From creative artists to sports stars and media innovators, these men are not just pursuing their passions; they’re putting Ghana on the world map. Here are 10 men who are putting Ghana on the global map: This list is in no particular order.

1. WODE MAYA

Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, better known as Wode Maya, is a Ghanaian YouTuber, digital storyteller, and cultural ambassador. His influence has grown globally, amassing millions of followers who see him as a voice for a confident, modern Africa. In recognition of his work promoting Ghana’s image abroad, the Ghanaian government awarded him a diplomatic passport, affirming him as an official cultural ambassador. Wode Maya’s story exemplifies positive masculinity: he leads with purpose, passion, and community pride. He shows that change doesn’t always come from politics or power; it can come from a camera, a story, and the courage to represent your roots.

2. GODWIN ASEDIBA

Journalism is another area where Ghanaian men are excelling internationally. We put a spotlight on men like Godwin Asediba who are putting Ghana firmly on the global map. A broadcast journalist, documentary filmmaker, and news anchor for Media General’s TV3 and 3FM, Asediba has distinguished himself through fearless, compassionate storytelling.

In 2025 alone, he won the BBC Komla Dumor Award, becoming the 10th recipient of the prestigious prize and earning a three-month BBC placement in London. He also made history as the first Ghanaian to receive the Michael Elliott Award for Excellence in African Storytelling, recognizing his in-depth work on human-rights issues. On top of that, he was named Journalist of the Year at the just-ended Ghana Journalists Association Awards 2025. Godwin Asediba reminds us that true strength lies in using one’s talent courageously to elevate voices, hold systems accountable, and push Ghana’s story to the world with dignity

3. IBRAHIM MAHAMA

Ibrahim Mahama poses with latest art work at the Barbican center in London

Ibrahim Mahama is a globally celebrated contemporary artist best known for his monumental installations made from stitched-together jute sacks, materials once used in Ghana’s trade. Through these works, Mahama powerfully explores themes of labor, migration, globalization, and economic history. He has exhibited at top international venues such as the Venice Biennale, Documenta 14, the Sydney Biennale, and the Norval Foundation in Cape Town, putting Ghana at the forefront of the global art conversation.

Ghanaian Artist Ibrahim Mahama and 6 times he put Ghana on the map

In his hometown of Tamale, Mahama is also a pioneer institution-builder. He founded the Savannah Centre for Contemporary Art (SCCA), Red Clay Studio, and Nkrumah Volini, all of which support emerging artists, offer residency programs, and foster creative education. Mahama’s art challenges conventional narratives about Africa by reimagining everyday materials into meaningful public statements. In doing so, he reshapes how global audiences perceive African labor, memory, and identity, proving that world-class art can grow from local stories and shared histories.

4. ANTOINE SEMENYO

Antoine Semenyo is one of Ghana’s rising football stars whose journey from London streets to the international stage is inspiring young athletes across the world. Since committing to play for the Ghana Black Stars, he has become a reliable attacking force, delivering crucial goals and helping rebuild the national team’s frontline with energy and confidence. His performances have earned him praise from Ghanaian fans and global football analysts.

More than just a footballer, Semenyo represents a new generation of young Ghanaians pushing boundaries internationally. His determination, discipline, and humility have made him a role model for aspiring players both in Ghana and in the diaspora

5. BLACK SHERIF

Mohammed Ismail Sherif, popularly known as Black Sherif, is one of this generation’s most powerful voices: a rapper, singer, and model who blends highlife, drill, Afrobeats, and hip-hop into music that is deeply personal and widely resonant. In 2024 and 2025, he won the BET Hip Hop Award for Best International Flow, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards for Artist of the Year, and The Headies for West African Artiste of the Year.

His raw authenticity and poetic storytelling go beyond music: he’s become a symbol of hope for Ghanaian youth. Black Sherif’s voice is not just a soundtrack; it’s a movement, turning his life experience into songs that heal, challenge, and uplift.

6. KWADWO NKANSAH

Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win, is one of Ghana’s most influential entertainers, celebrated for his work as an actor, comedian, musician, and entrepreneur. Rising from a humble background, he became a standout star in Kumawood through his unique humour and expressive acting. His clips, memes, and movie scenes now trend across Africa and on global social media, making him a cultural ambassador for Ghanaian entertainment. Through creativity, resilience, and global digital influence, Lil Win continues to put Ghanaian entertainment on the world map

7. ENIL ART

Israel Derrick Apeti, popularly known as Enil Art, is a Ghanaian artist and influencer celebrated for his relatable, human-centered sketches. He captures real people in everyday life, especially trotro conductors, market traders, and strangers, turning fleeting moments into memorable art

Enil often gifts his sketches to subjects, creating authentic connections that resonate online and offline. With awards and growing recognition, Enil Art is putting Ghanaian creativity on the global map, blending talent, storytelling, and influence.

8. MOHAMMED KUDUS

Mohammed Kudus is a talented Ghanaian footballer making waves on the global stage. Born in Accra, he rose through local academies before joining Ajax Amsterdam, where his creativity, agility, and goal-scoring ability earned him recognition in Europe. Kudus is also a key player for the Ghana Black Stars, representing his country with skill and determination in major tournaments.

Known for his versatility as an attacking midfielder or forward, he blends technical finesse with explosive pace, inspiring young Ghanaian footballers. Through his performances in club and international football, Mohammed Kudus continues to elevate Ghana’s presence in the world of football.

9. RICHARD BROWN

Osebo

Seth Appiah Richard Brown, better known as Osebo The Zaraman, is a fearless fashion trailblazer, and his bold style is helping put Ghana on the global fashion map. As the dynamic owner of 24/7 Boutique, he’s challenged conventional ideas about men’s clothing, rocking kilts, skirts, dresses, and other gender-fluid looks with pride

Osebo

In 2024, he launched his own Osebo brand, moving away from selling Zara to creating his own designs, including high-quality shoes modeled to rival Italian footwear. His gender-bending pieces, particularly his skirts, are not just a statement; they’re flying off the shelves.

10. HIS EXCELLENCY JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA

How do we forget our own first gentleman of the land, President John Dramani Mahama, who is elevating Ghana’s global presence through strong economic reforms, active diplomacy, and bold development policies.

His Reset Agenda and 24-hour economy vision have been praised internationally for boosting productivity, stabilising the cedi, and setting Ghana on a path toward long-term growth. Mahama continues to champion regional integration, leveraging his experience in ECOWAS and the AU to strengthen intra-African trade and position Ghana as a key player under AfCFTA.

Globally, Mahama is respected for his democratic leadership, especially his historic non-consecutive return to the presidency, which reinforced Ghana’s image as a stable democracy. He also uses international platforms to advocate for African economic independence, sustainable development, and youth empowerment.

Through speeches, global partnerships, and investment promotion, Mahama presents Ghana as a country ready for innovation and leadership. His efforts in diplomacy, governance, and soft power collectively push Ghana onto the global stage.

