Salah rejects €150m from Saudi, pens down 2-year contract extension with Liverpool

Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah has officially signed a two-year contract extension with Liverpool.

Multiple outlets reported on Wednesday afternoon that a breakthrough had been reached in negotiations regarding a new deal for the prolific forward.

Liverpool confirmed the announcement with a striking video featuring their "Egyptian King" seated on a throne.

The uncertainty surrounding Salah's future had been complicated by competing offers.

Several European clubs were eager to secure the 32-year-old’s services this summer, while Saudi Pro League sides remained a persistent option, presenting the allure of unprecedented financial rewards.

Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud previously revealed that Salah could have earned an annual salary of €150 million (£128.5 million) had he moved to Saudi Arabia—equivalent to approximately £2.5 million per week.

This figure surpasses his reported £350,000 weekly wages at Liverpool by more than sevenfold.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr is said to earn more than the proposed figures offered to Salah.

With his future now secured, Salah will have the opportunity to further enhance his remarkable Liverpool legacy, having already contributed 243 goals and 109 assists in 393 appearances.

Upon signing the extension, Salah stated:

Of course I'm very excited—we have a great team now. Before we also had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

I have played eight years here; hopefully it's going to be 10. I'm enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I have had the best years of my career here.

Salah has been in exceptional form this season, netting 32 goals across all competitions, including 27 in the Premier League as Liverpool pursue a 20th top-flight title.

The Reds currently sit 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with seven matches remaining.

Since joining Liverpool from Roma in 2017, Salah has lifted the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup, cementing his status as one of the club’s greatest-ever players.