Thomas Partey appears in court today over rape charges, enters official plea

Ghana international Thomas Partey was in court this morning over the ongoing rape charges against him.

Partey arrived at the Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday morning over multiple serious allegations, including five counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

The 32-year-old midfielder pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape and one charge of sexual assault when he appeared at Southwark Crown Court.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who now plays for Villarreal, attended his plea hearing on Wednesday, arriving in dark trousers, a quarter-zip jumper, and a blue jacket, reports the Daily Mail.

His appearance in court came less than 24 hours after featuring as a substitute in his side’s 1-0 Champions League loss to Tottenham.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Partey is accused of raping one woman on two occasions and another woman on three occasions, as well as sexually assaulting a third.

He denies all charges. The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2021 and 2022, with the Metropolitan Police confirming the first complaint was made in February 2022.

Partey formally charged

Partey was formally charged shortly after leaving Arsenal at the end of June, when his contract expired.

He had earlier appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court, where he was released on bail under strict conditions, including being banned from contacting the women involved.

His legal team maintains that he denies the allegations and insists he looks forward to clearing his name.

The Black Stars player joined Villarreal on August 7, 2025, but his signing sparked protests among sections of the club’s supporters.

His scheduled plea hearing at the Old Bailey earlier this month was postponed without explanation, pushing the session to Wednesday.