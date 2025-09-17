Bayern Munich vs Chelsea – Champions League preview: H2H, keys stats, predictions

The UEFA Champions League group stage roars back with a heavyweight battle in Bavaria, as Bayern Munich welcome Chelsea in what feels like more than just another opening fixture.

It’s a meeting steeped in history, from the drama of the 2012 final in Munich to Bayern’s emphatic quarter-final win in 2020. This time, both clubs arrive with points to prove.

Bayern Munich form

Bayern Munich look unstoppable at the moment. Five wins from five to start the new season, and an eye-watering 11 goals scored without reply at home, underline their ruthless efficiency.

Despite last year’s quarter-final exit to Inter Milan, the German champions boast an unrivalled 73% win rate in the group stage since 2003/04.

Chelsea form

Chelsea, meanwhile, return to Europe’s biggest stage after a two-year break, carrying the momentum of an unbeaten start under new boss Enzo Maresca (W2, D2).

Yet, Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Brentford highlighted old vulnerabilities. The Blues will need to tighten up defensively, especially against a Bayern side that averages close to 20 shots a game this season.

Key stats

Head-to-Head

Bayern have won three of the last four UCL meetings, including a 4-1 hammering of Chelsea in Munich five years ago. The Blues’ only taste of victory came via penalties in the 2012 final – a night still etched in their history.

The Allianz Arena has seen Bayern score in 36 of their last 37 UCL games. Chelsea, in contrast, have failed to score in three of their last five away fixtures in this competition.

Players to watch

Manuel Neuer could make Champions League history by claiming his 100th victory, while Cole Palmer carries Chelsea’s greatest attacking threat, with eight goal involvements in his last eight games in international competitions.

Prediction