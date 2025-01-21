UEFA Champions League: Barcelona run-riot to beat Benfica in nine-goal thriller

Barcelona secured a dramatic 5-4 victory over Benfica at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon on Tuesday night in a breathtaking UEFA Champions League clash

Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha each netted twice, while Eric García's late goal completed the stunning comeback for the Catalan giants.

The game was an emotional rollercoaster, filled with high-octane action and unexpected twists.

The first half saw Benfica dominate with striker Vangelis Pavlidis stealing the spotlight through a remarkable hat trick. Barcelona contributed to their struggles with two errors by goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, gifting the hosts vital opportunities.

Lewandowski’s first-half penalty offered a glimmer of hope for Barcelona, keeping them in the match as they entered the break trailing.

Barcelona mounts a resilient comeback

After the restart, Barcelona fought back with determination. Raphinha’s unconventional header closed the gap, but an own goal by Ronald Araújo momentarily restored Benfica's advantage.

Despite the setback, Barcelona persisted. Lewandowski scored his second penalty of the night, and Eric García's header levelled the score at 4-4 in the final minutes of regular time.

Raphinha seals the victory

As the clock ticked toward stoppage time, Raphinha delivered the decisive blow, racing through Benfica’s defence to seal an extraordinary 5-4 win for Barcelona.