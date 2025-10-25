Watch: Kotoko coach kicked off pitch for alleged ‘juju’ before Wydad clash [Video]

Asante Kotoko’s CAF Confederation Cup encounter with Wydad Athletic Club (WAC) in Casablanca took a dramatic twist after reports emerged of a pre-match controversy involving the Porcupine Warriors’ assistant coach, Prince Owusu, and officials of the Moroccan club.

According to multiple reports, the incident occurred before kickoff at the Mohammed V Stadium on Friday, October 24, 2025, when Wydad officials confronted Prince Owusu during Kotoko’s warm-up session.

He was subsequently ejected from the touchline area after being accused of sprinkling a mysterious substance on the pitch, an act WAC officials claimed was an attempt to influence the match through spiritual means, often referred to locally as ‘juju’.

CAF match officials were reportedly alerted by Wydad representatives, who insisted that the Ghanaian coach’s actions violated competition ethics.

A viral video circulating on social media appears to show Prince Owusu sprinkling something on the turf during warm-ups, further fueling debate among fans and observers.

While Asante Kotoko have yet to release an official statement on the matter, supporters have taken to various social media platforms to express mixed reactions, with some defending the coach as performing a harmless ritual and others condemning the act as unprofessional conduct on the continental stage.

Meanwhile, the match itself was a nightmare for Asante Kotoko, as Wydad AC put on a ruthless performance to secure a 5-1 victory and complete a 6-1 aggregate win to advance to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

The Red Castle dominated from start to finish, thrilling their home fans with a relentless attacking display. Hamza Hannouri opened the scoring early, followed by a composed finish from Stephane Aziz Ki.

In the second half, Thembinkosi Lorch, Oussama Zemraoui, and Mohamed Bouchouari each found the back of the net, sealing Wydad’s emphatic triumph.

Despite a brief equaliser from Kotoko, their defensive errors and lack of midfield control proved costly. The defeat not only ended Kotoko’s continental campaign but also left Ghana without representation in this season’s CAF inter-club competitions.

The controversy surrounding Prince Owusu’s alleged actions adds another layer of drama to what was already a painful exit for the Ghanaian giants, one that will likely spark further investigation and debate in the coming days.

