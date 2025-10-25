Fan Pass Contest Winners: 1xBet Sends Two Fans to Ghana vs Comoros Match!

The excitement of the Ghana vs Comoros match on October 12 brought more than just football thrills - for two lucky fans, it became an unforgettable experience, thanks to the 1xBet Fan Pass Contest.

In the days leading up to the match, 1xBet Ghana launched a special giveaway to reward true football passion and bring fans closer to the action. The contest was part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to engaging with the local sports community and giving back to loyal users.

Meet the Winners

Entries poured in from across the country, with hundreds of passionate responses from die-hard supporters. The final selection took place on match day, during a fan activation in Accra, where a quiz was held to determine the most engaged participants.

After the quiz, two standout fans were awarded exclusive match tickets to attend Ghana vs Comoros:

🏅 Livingstone Addo

🏅 Theophilus Botwe

Both winners were personally awarded their tickets in front of the stadium just before kick-off, making it a day to remember.

Fans’ Voices: Passion, Pride, and the Dream of Being There