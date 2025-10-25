Fan Pass Contest Winners: 1xBet Sends Two Fans to Ghana vs Comoros Match!

#Featuredpost
The excitement of the Ghana vs Comoros match on October 12 brought more than just football thrills - for two lucky fans, it became an unforgettable experience, thanks to the 1xBet Fan Pass Contest.
In the days leading up to the match, 1xBet Ghana launched a special giveaway to reward true football passion and bring fans closer to the action. The contest was part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to engaging with the local sports community and giving back to loyal users.
Meet the Winners
Entries poured in from across the country, with hundreds of passionate responses from die-hard supporters. The final selection took place on match day, during a fan activation in Accra, where a quiz was held to determine the most engaged participants.
After the quiz, two standout fans were awarded exclusive match tickets to attend Ghana vs Comoros:
🏅 Livingstone Addo
🏅 Theophilus Botwe
Both winners were personally awarded their tickets in front of the stadium just before kick-off, making it a day to remember.
Fans’ Voices: Passion, Pride, and the Dream of Being There
Comments from participants showed just how deeply Ghanaian fans connect with their national team. Many shared their desire to watch Ghana vs Comoros live for the first time, to feel the stadium atmosphere, music, chants, and unity of supporters. Some fans expressed pure national pride - wanting to be there to cheer for Ghana, witness a historic win, or celebrate World Cup qualification. Others spoke emotionally about their love for the Black Stars, calling themselves die-hard supporters whose “food, water, and thoughts are all about the national team.”
Many fans simply wanted to show loyalty, support their favourite players like Semenyo, or finally experience a Black Stars match in person. Overall, the comments reflected a strong mix of patriotism, emotion, and excitement!
More Than Just a Game
The Fan Pass Contest wasn't only about winning — it was about celebrating the spirit of football. Through interactive activations like this, 1xBet continues to support football culture and reward loyal fans with real-life experiences.
“We’re proud to connect fans with the game they love. Contests like Fan Pass are our way of saying thank you to the people who bring football to life,” said representatives of 1xBet Ghana.
