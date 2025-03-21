WCQ: Ati-Zigi out, Asare starts as Otto Addo names Black Stars XI for Chad game

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has named his starting lineup up against Chad

Number one safest pair of hands Lawrence Ati-Zigi has been dropped for in-form Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

It's the first time the 34-year-old goalie will be in post for Ghana after earning his first call-up for the team.

The defensive set-up for the game includes Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Gideon Mensah together with Kingsley Schindler.

Thomas Partey will take charge of the midfield together with Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew and Ernest Nuamah

Antoine Semenyo will play alongside Inaki Williams at the attack