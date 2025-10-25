Wydad AC demolish Asante Kotoko, dump them out of CAF Confederation Cup

Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club (Wydad AC) delivered a footballing masterclass in Casablanca, crushing Asante Kotoko 5-1 to seal a 6-1 aggregate victory and secure their place in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

The Red Castle were in unstoppable form at home, dazzling their fans with an attacking performance that left the Ghanaian side completely overwhelmed.

Hamza Hannouri opened the scoring early before Stephane Aziz Ki doubled the advantage with a composed finish. In the second half, Thembinkosi Lorch, Oussama Zemraoui, and Mohamed Bouchouari each found the back of the net as Wydad dominated from start to finish.

Asante Kotoko, who entered the tie hoping to overturn a narrow first-leg defeat, started brightly and managed to keep the game tight in the first 30 minutes. They grabbed a consolation goal to briefly equalise, but their defensive lapses and lack of cohesion in midfield allowed Wydad to take full control and punish every mistake.

The heavy 5-1 loss marks a disappointing end to Kotoko’s CAF Confederation Cup campaign, effectively ending Ghana’s representation in this season’s inter-club competitions. The result serves as a harsh reminder of the growing gulf between Ghanaian clubs and Africa’s elite football sides.

For Wydad AC, the emphatic victory reinforces their reputation as one of Africa’s most dominant clubs, as they advance confidently into the group stage with their sights set on another continental title.

What’s Next for Asante Kotoko?