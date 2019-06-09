The triple jumper set a new national record with a huge Personal Best of 14.33m (+0.8), beating the old record of 13.93 m which Nadia set herself back in 2017.

This was the 26-year-old's first jump at the 2019 Racers/Adidas Grand Prix in Jamaica.

Nadia becomes the 3rd Ghanaian in the individual events to qualify for the World Championships to be held in Qatar starting late September.

She joins sprinters Josephine Anokye and Joseph Amoah, who made the qualification marks last month.

The Ghana women’s 4x100m relay team have also booked their tickets to the global showpiece.