This was contained in a statement issued to mark the bank’s first anniversary.

Achievement of the CBG in a year

The statement said that in record time after it was formed the CBG has stabilised its operations and integrated the staff and banking applications of all its 114 branches.

It also recorded profit and significantly increased its visibility nationwide.

At a thanksgiving celebration, to mark the first anniversary of the bank, the bank showed its appreciation to God for the remarkable achievement and challenged all stakeholders to work for greater success.

In an inspiring address, Mr Addo said the challenges the Bank faced and overcame in its first year of operation were enormous but added that “suffice to say that at every stage, we were motivated by the scale of the task ahead and a strong desire to justify the confidence placed in us.”

He was grateful to the Board for its guidance and the Management and Staff for working together through the tough times.

Meanwhile, the Board Chairman of CBG, Nana Abrah-Appiah, said CBG evolved from the back of the pack to become a force to reckon with in the industry.

He said that all stakeholders must be committed to building and leaving a sustainable legacy for Ghana and generations to come.

CBG was formed to take over the operations of five banks whose licenses were withdrawn because they faced insolvency challenges.