The provider said an extra 5 cedis increase has been added to its prices.

This comes following the increase in the communication service tax (CST) by the government.

DSTV said this in a notice it sent to customers and added that

The services provider said, “Due to the increase in CST, be advised of a subscription price adjustment on your package from November 1, 2019.”

For instance, a Compact Plus Package which comes at a monthly subscription of GHS205 will see an extra GH5 increase following the coming into effect of the CST.

Communication Service Tax

The Communication Service Tax which was introduced in 2008 was pegged at a rate of 6 percent payable by consumers of certain electronic communication services, but the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta in his mid-year budget announce a 50 percent increment in the CST rate.

According to the Minister, increasing the rate to 9 percent would allow the government to have access to funds to battle the incidence of cybercrime as well as provide a robust eco-system where users of electronic communications services feel much safe.

Telecommunication networks have already started deducting the charge from its customers.