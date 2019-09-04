According to Accra-based Adom FM, the main opposition party in Ghana and seven of its MPs owe the MMT about GHC1.5 million accruing from the hiring of buses.

A letter is written to stakeholders

The MMT wrote a letter to the Speaker of Parliament. The letter was signed by the Managing Director of the MMT, Albert Adu-Boahen.

The letter which was written in connection to the debts of the MPs said: “apart from Honourable Clement Apaak who cleared his indebtedness, the rest of the honourables have failed or refused to pay.”

The MMT also in a letter signed by the same Albert Adu-Boahene, wrote to the NDC. The letter was addressed to the former Deputy General Secretary, Kofi Adams.

The letter stated in part that “your party’s indebtedness to the company is now GHC 1,195,179.92.”

We, therefore, write to once again demand that you settle your indebtedness to the company [MMT] which now amounts to GHC 1,195,179.92 by 17th September 2018,” the letter added.

NDC MPs owing MMT

The MPs mentioned in the letter owing the MMT include Honourables Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, A. B. A. Fuseini, Mahama Ayariga, Amidu Suleman, Alhaji Tanko, Cletus Avoka, and Ras Mubarak.