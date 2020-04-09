The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday, presented the policy document on CAP to Parliament seeking approval to spend GHC1.2 billion.

This is coming after the Minority in Parliament asked the government to give details of the funding requested by the Minister to tackle coronavirus and its impact on the economy.

The Minister explained that GHC280 million will be used for food packages and hot meals while GHC40 million will go to the National Buffer Stock Company.

Meanwhile, GHC 200 million will be used to pay for bills on water and sanitation, GHC241 million will cover tax waiver for health personnel.

He added that GHC 80 million will be spent on the allowance for health staff, GHC2 million will go into the transportation for health workers GHC600 million will be disbursed as soft loans to businesses.

The Chairman of the Finance Committee, Dr Mark Assibey Yeboah said that his office is writing a letter to authorise the Finance Minister to withdraw the money for spending.

Dr. Assibey explained that Article 177(1) of the 1992 Constitution, mandates the committee to approve of such nature without plenary approval.

The article states that “There shall be paid into the Contingency Fund moneys voted for the purpose by Parliament; and advances may be made from that Fund which are authorised by the committee responsible for financial measures in Parliament whenever that committee is satisfied that there has arisen an urgent or unforeseen need for expenditure for which no other provision exists to meet the need.”