The Pilgrimage Affairs Office of Ghana has disclosed the fare for 2019 Hajj.

This was done in collaboration with Hajj Agents Association.

The new price represents a 23 percent increment from last year's fare.

The Pilgrimage Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG), has announced that Muslims in Ghana who wishes to embark on Hajj 2019 will have to pay GH¢19,500 ($3,500).

This Hajj fare was agreed on in collaboration with Hajj Agents Association.

The 2019 Hajj fare represents a 23 percent (GH¢ 4,500) increment from last year's fare which was GH¢15,000.

According to the Chairman of the PAOG, Sheikh I.C. Quaye the fare could have been much higher than announced but for the intervention of the government.

He said the government is making it affordable for more people to perform the Hajj.

At a press conference, Sheikh I.C. Quaye entreated Muslims who want to perform the Hajj to pay their fares early to avoid the disappointment.

He said that would-be pilgrims must pay their fares to their respective hajj agents by April 30, 2019. He added that there will be no extension of the timeline.

"We would like to appeal to all those who intend to embark on this year’s pilgrimage to start paying their hajj fares to avoid last minute rush for there shall not be an extension of the April 30 deadline."

According to him, the PAOG had been allotted 6,000 slots for this year's pilgrimage, saying “2019 hajj shall be among the best of the best from the PAOG."

Sheikh Quaye also added that pilgrims performing the Hajj more than once would pay a penalty of GH₵2,000 payable before a visa acquisition, as directed by the Saudi Government to prevent multiple performances of Hajj.