These operators paid a total of $373 million (GH¢1.94 billion) taxes to the state and made a capital expenditure of over $53 million (GH¢276 million) last year.

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications made this revelation to reporters while launching a “Mobile Report” by Jumia Ghana Limited in Accra.

According to the Chamber’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Ken Ashigbey indicated that the mobile industry contributed close to nine per cent of Ghana’s total revenue basket and employed more than 1.7 million people directly and indirectly.

The mobile phone is a key channel for government’s e-governance strategy and financial inclusion drive, with public institutions relying heavily on it to deliver key services to the public.

Mr Ashigbey emphasised on the need to laud smartphones contribution to socio-economic development.

He revealed that the commencement of mobile phone usage in Ghana, some 25 years ago, had led to the connection of close to 70 per cent of the population, which amounted to over 20 million individuals being connected to the internet through mobile devices.

“With the government’s drive for digitisation and building smart citizens, leveraging mobile technology is key to the vision and requires collaboration by all stakeholders, including development organisations, as well as private sector players like Jumia and the mobile industry itself,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) honoured MTN Ghana with a platinum award recently.

The company said MTN Ghana is committed to paying its tax in the country. MTN Ghana has consistently contributed an average of 3% of the total tax in Ghana over the past five years.