Mr Ghanem will arrive in Ghana on Sunday, March 24 and then pay a courtesy call on His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to discuss macroeconomic, fiscal and monetary policies and highlight opportunities for investing in education and the booming digital economy.

He will also meet His Excellency Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo, the Minister of Finance, other Ministers of State and the Central Bank Governor, Dr Ernest Addison for in-depth discussions on sector-specific issues.

On March 25, Ghanem will further participate in an African CSO and Parliamentary Dialogue Series connecting 15 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa and launch a World Bank’s report themed ‘Profiting from Parity – Unlocking the Potential of Women Businesses in Africa’.

He will also visit World Bank Group-funded projects in and outside Accra, such as the Accra Digital Center, Women in Agriculture Green House Farming project, and VegPro Farms all at Akuse in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Since becoming the Vice President of the World Bank in 2018, this is Mr Ghanem’s first visit to Ghana.