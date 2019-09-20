The capital of Ghana has a host of themed venues when it comes to building a healthy relationship with people.

For a never forgetful date, here are some best places in Accra to go on a date.

Cinema/ Movie Theatres

Movie theatres and cinemas are places that contain auditoria for viewing films for entertainment. Most theatres and cinemas are commercial operations catering to the general public, who attend by purchasing a ticket.

In Accra, it is interesting going on a date with your partner since there are lots of either live or recorded shows you can enjoy. Seasonal shows which include the Uncle Ebo Whyte Show is amongst others that you and your partner can enjoy. Here are some cinemas and movie theatres in Accra.

Silverbird Cinemas

Located in Accra, Silverbird has branches in the Accra Mall and West Hills Mall.

Silverbird Cinemas

Global cinema

Located at Weija, Accra, Global Cinema is one of the multi-purpose and luxurious three state-of-the-art cinemas in the country which gives you interesting experiences.

Global cinema

Eateries and Bars

Ghana is known for its rich food culture. Aside from the usual battle over Jollof rice with Nigerians, Accra is one of the places that offer a variety of local and continental dishes. Eateries and bars have various menus which makes them the best places for creating food memories and sharing a lifestyle.

While on a date, these places give you great experiences that will keep bonds tighter and hearts warmer. Here are some eateries and bars in Accra best suitable for your date.

Skybar

Skybar is Accra's premier rooftop venue offering breathtaking views of the city from one of the tallest buildings in West Africa. It is located on the Alto Tower, Villaggio Vista, North Airport Road.

Skybar

Jazz Bar

The Jazz Bar is an intelligently designed club that offers live bands six days a week. It is located at North Ridge, Accra.

Jazz Bar

Buka

Buka is an evocative description of the excitement and lifestyle of the African landscape. It caters especially for the middle-income business community and the discerning international traveller.

It is located in Osu, Accra.

Buka

Accra Mall food court

Accra Mall has numerous restaurants and bars where you can have your date. Located on the Spintex road adjacent to the Tema Motorway, the food court has various local and continental foods to enjoy.

Accra Mall

Beaches

The beaches in Accra are some of the world's most untouched beaches, pristine clarity in the water, with white sandy to complement its style.

While thinking of places to go for your date in Accra, it will be incomplete to ignore this city’s beaches. Here are some interesting beaches suitable for your dates.

Serenity Beach

Located at Sakumono in Accra, Serenity Beach has a natural charm that makes your date more relaxed and interesting.

Serenity Beach

Sandbox

Sandbox is a great one for all beach-lovers. Located at South Labadi Estates, it has a state-of-the-art beach resort that gives visitors so much fun, a romantic getaway and a breathtaking view of the Atlantic Ocean.

Sandbox

Labadi Beach

Located at Labadi in Accra, the beach has fascinating beachfront that offers a variety of attractions as well as activities.

Labadi Beach

Recreation

The need to do something for recreation is an essential element of human biology and psychology. There are various recreational centres in Accra that gives to the ultimate fun of your life especially while on a date. Here are some interesting recreational centres in Accra best suitable for your dates.

Mavels Mini Golf

This is an impressive mini-golf course that holds appeal for fun-loving adults. It has a lovely very green setting that makes you feel nature. Mavels mini golf is located at Dzorwulu, Accra. Whether one is a beginner or a pro, Mavels Mini Golf is the one-stop spot for enjoying a good game of golf (with a date).

Mavels Mini Golf

Accra Zoo

Located at Achimota, Accra, the Accra Zoo is one of the interesting recreational centres to have your dates.

Accra Zoo

Shai Hills Resource Reserve

The Shai Hills Resource Reserve is a resource reserve located in Doryumu in the Greater Accra Region.

It consists of a broad savanna surrounding forested hills and has expansive views and interesting wildlife reserve.

Shai Hills Resource Reserve

Adventure

An adventure is an exciting experience that is typically a bold, sometimes risky, undertaking. It usually involves activities with some potential for physical danger such as travelling, exploring, skydiving, mountain climbing, scuba diving, river rafting or participating in extreme sports.

While thinking of going on a date, it would be interesting to have some adventure. Here are some adventurous places to visit in Accra.

Legon botanical garden

Legon Botanical Gardens is a beautiful outdoor play space for persons of all age. Located at Agbogba in Accra, it is an interesting place to have an adventurous date. Some games at the botanical garden are for souls that love the adrenaline rush.

Legon botanical garden

Doom Paintball

This is an interesting place to have an adventurous place to have your dates. The Doom Paintball is located at Burma Camp, Accra.