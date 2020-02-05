According to the Embassy, the new set of rules is to quickly detect applicants who exhibit symptoms of the virus and get them the required medical attention.

The Chinese Ambassador, Shi Ting Wang explained the decision during a press briefing.

He noted that the measures include applicants being tested for high temperature and using hand sanitizers even before filling the application forms.

“Anybody who comes to apply for a visa to China will be checked of high temperature, should it exceed 37.3◦C the person will be advised to seek medical attention,” he said.

The Ambassador also said the Chinese government will not ignore any Ghanaian in Wuhan or any of the Chinese cities who show symptoms of the deadly virus but ensure the person receives the required medical care.

Mr Shi Ting Wang further commended the Foreign Ministry and Ghana government for their support in fighting the new epidemic.

So far, 304 people in China were confirmed dead in the 24 hours to the end of February 1, due to the virus whereas thousands more have been confirmed infected, bringing that total to 14,380 people.

No Africa country has, so far, recorded a case for the virus.

However, a small proportion of cases around 100 occurred outside China. The UK, US, Russia and Germany have all confirmed cases in recent days, Ghana and other African countries are yet to report a case.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry in Ghana has directed that all non-essential travels to China be avoided or delayed.