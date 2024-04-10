ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Junior Pope: Nollywood actor feared dead after drowning

Selorm Tali

Nollywood actor Junior Pope Odonwodo is feared dead following a boating accident on a river while returning from a film shoot.

Nollywood actor dies from drowning shortly after posting video of scary boat ride
Nollywood actor dies from drowning shortly after posting video of scary boat ride

Alongside three other actors, Junior Pope's motionless body was recovered after the accident, which occurred during the journey back from a movie location, on Wednesday, April 10, along the Anam River in Anambra State.

Recommended articles

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Junior Pope had shared a video 9 hours ago. In the video that was recorded yesterday, the actor could be heard praying for a safe cruise whilst lamenting that "na only me them born, I get 3 children abi you go raise them."

He captioned the post below "See me lamenting……The risk we take to entertain you ; crossing river 9ja yesterday with no life jacket…… Na wahoooooo …. Who does that ??"

ADVERTISEMENT

Regrettably, he reportedly drowned today during their return trip from the filming location after their boat reportedly capsized.

No official report has confirmed his death as it is also being speculated that Junior Pope is still alive. Pulse.com.gh will share any update

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie

‘We’re not friends’- Yvonne Nelson reveals after exposing Sarkodie in her memoir

Stonebwoy’s Daughter Jidula mesmerise fans With dance moves

'The genes are clear' - Jidula shocks dad Stonebwoy with energetic on-stage performance

EFCC arrests Bobrisky for abusing naira notes

BOB caught on the RISKY net of the law as EFCC arrests her over alleged Naira abuse

Medikal and Fella

Medikal covers Fella Makafui’s tattoo from his arm after announcing their split