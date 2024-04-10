Junior Pope: Nollywood actor feared dead after drowning

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Junior Pope had shared a video 9 hours ago. In the video that was recorded yesterday, the actor could be heard praying for a safe cruise whilst lamenting that "na only me them born, I get 3 children abi you go raise them."

He captioned the post below "See me lamenting……The risk we take to entertain you ; crossing river 9ja yesterday with no life jacket…… Na wahoooooo …. Who does that ??"

Regrettably, he reportedly drowned today during their return trip from the filming location after their boat reportedly capsized.