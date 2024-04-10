Alongside three other actors, Junior Pope's motionless body was recovered after the accident, which occurred during the journey back from a movie location, on Wednesday, April 10, along the Anam River in Anambra State.
Junior Pope: Nollywood actor feared dead after drowning
Nollywood actor Junior Pope Odonwodo is feared dead following a boating accident on a river while returning from a film shoot.
In a heartbreaking turn of events, Junior Pope had shared a video 9 hours ago. In the video that was recorded yesterday, the actor could be heard praying for a safe cruise whilst lamenting that "na only me them born, I get 3 children abi you go raise them."
He captioned the post below "See me lamenting……The risk we take to entertain you ; crossing river 9ja yesterday with no life jacket…… Na wahoooooo …. Who does that ??"
Regrettably, he reportedly drowned today during their return trip from the filming location after their boat reportedly capsized.
No official report has confirmed his death as it is also being speculated that Junior Pope is still alive. Pulse.com.gh will share any update
