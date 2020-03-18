This is the first fatality recorded in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Burkina's national coordinator for responding to the virus, Professor Martial Ouedraogo, announced the news to the press.

He said, "We recorded the death overnight of a female patient aged 62, who suffered from diabetes and was in intensive care."

Adding that with the addition of seven new cases, "the number of patients (in Burkina Faso) stands at 27, comprising 15 women and 12 men", Ouedraogo said.

The tally includes a case in the town of Bobo Dioulasso, the first outside the capital Ouagadougou.

In Africa, over 300 people have been diagnosed with the virus in more than 20 nations and counting.