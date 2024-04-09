ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I never slept with any ‘Sakawa boy or rich man’ for cash - Wendy Shay (Video)

Dorcas Agambila

Popular Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has vehemently denied rumors that have been circulating about her personal life.

Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay

The artiste addressed speculations that she is one of the celebrities who has been involved with wealthy men for financial gain.

Recommended articles

She reiterated that she is not easily influenced by social media to sleep with affluent men to gain more money to live a luxurious lifestyle, stressing that such ideas do not cross her mind even when she is in dire need of something.

Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay Wendy Shay mesmerizes music lovers as she gets featured by one of haiti’s biggest music star, K-Dilak Pulse Ghana

In a video shared online, Wendy challenged people who suggest she is into such a lifestyle to provide evidence to substantiate their claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s high time I addressed some issues because I'm not happy. I am satisfied with the income I generate from music, be it 5,000 cedis or 100,000 cedis. I am not a greedy kind of person, nor do I allow myself to be pressured. By God’s grace, I can afford a Range Rover today, so I understand the principle of building on what you have.

Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay Wendy Shay Pulse Ghana

“I am not the kind of girl you can link me to a big man or Sakawa boy; I don’t do that. Any rich man who claims to have had sex with me for money should come out and make it public. Some individuals are fabricating stories like this and people are also believing it,” she stated.

The musician further distanced herself from any associations with sugar daddies or sakawa boys, stating that it was impossible to find herself in such a position. She went ahead and called out any rich man who claims to have had bedrooms relations with her.

'Sakawa boys' is a local term that refers to men who engage in rituals to gain sudden wealth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy says Ghanaians don’t have the ears for deep music

Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie

‘We’re not friends’- Yvonne Nelson reveals after exposing Sarkodie in her memoir

Stonebwoy’s Daughter Jidula mesmerise fans With dance moves

'The genes are clear' - Jidula shocks dad Stonebwoy with energetic on-stage performance

EFCC arrests Bobrisky for abusing naira notes

BOB caught on the RISKY net of the law as EFCC arrests her over alleged Naira abuse