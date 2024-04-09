I never slept with any ‘Sakawa boy or rich man’ for cash - Wendy Shay (Video)

She reiterated that she is not easily influenced by social media to sleep with affluent men to gain more money to live a luxurious lifestyle, stressing that such ideas do not cross her mind even when she is in dire need of something.

In a video shared online, Wendy challenged people who suggest she is into such a lifestyle to provide evidence to substantiate their claims.

“I think it’s high time I addressed some issues because I'm not happy. I am satisfied with the income I generate from music, be it 5,000 cedis or 100,000 cedis. I am not a greedy kind of person, nor do I allow myself to be pressured. By God’s grace, I can afford a Range Rover today, so I understand the principle of building on what you have.

“I am not the kind of girl you can link me to a big man or Sakawa boy; I don’t do that. Any rich man who claims to have had sex with me for money should come out and make it public. Some individuals are fabricating stories like this and people are also believing it,” she stated.

The musician further distanced herself from any associations with sugar daddies or sakawa boys, stating that it was impossible to find herself in such a position. She went ahead and called out any rich man who claims to have had bedrooms relations with her.

'Sakawa boys' is a local term that refers to men who engage in rituals to gain sudden wealth.