A press release from the mining company said the two are a worker and his wife. It added that both of them are in stable conditions.

The statement said that it “received the test results from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research on May 3, 2020.”

The two confirmed cases have caused Gold Fields and the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal’s rapid response team to begin aggressive contact tracing among the workforce and within the mine host communities.

“Samples of work colleagues who have been identified through the ongoing contact tracing exercise have been taken. These employees are also undergoing self-isolation for 14 days.”

The statement added that it has been keeping track of the movement of its employees over the past few weeks.

“We want to assure our employees, members of our host communities, and the general public that they are on high alert and have activated our COVID-19 emergency response protocols to contain the spread of the virus in our operations as well as within our host communities.”

