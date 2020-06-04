According Walter TV, the head of Addis Ababa women and children affairs office, Almaz Abraham said sexual violence was on the rise since schools were closed.

Schools were closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“One-hundred-and-one girls were raped in the past two months after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The problem is that, unlike when schools were open, the attacks are not being exposed until the girls get pregnant. Maybe, there would be chances of stopping it from reaching to that stage if the girls were going to school,” she said.

“Men who used to practise different habits outside their homes are now doing them to their children when they stay at home,” she added.