Elections are underway in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, as citizens flock to their polling units to vote their Presidential and National Assembly candidates.

The polls pit President Muhammadu Buhari, who is seeking a second term in office, against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and more than 60 other challengers.

The collation of results is expected to start in the evening according to the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, while casting his ballot earlier in his hometown, Daura, a town in Katsina, Northwest Nigeria, expressed optimism about winning the election. His main challenger, Atiku Abubakar, said he is expecting a smooth transition of power after the voting. Atiku's statement implies that he is confident of victory.

This is the first election since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999 that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will be standing as an opposition party in a presidential race.