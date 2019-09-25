He was speaking at the Army Week Celebrations’ Wreath-Laying ceremony at the Cenotaph of the Peacekeeping Memorial at Burma Camp in Accra on Tuesday.

He said the lost soldier through acts of selfless sacrifice and dedication protected their fellow men and would never be forgotten.

Major Oduro added that the gathering was a testament of the commitment to honouring the valour and deed of every single hero and heroine.

“This outward gesture is a reminder of the cost of freedom and security as well as a reflection of the pride and joy we share with those who served our nation courageously. By celebrating them, we give meaning to the cause for which they lived.”

The ceremony which was also to promise the military personnel who continued to protect the integrity of the country that their commitment would forever be cherished and deeply appreciated.

Major Oduro said the servicemen who put their lives on the line in defending the nation, "have made us proud and we are blessed to have known and served with them.”

He called on all serving military personnel to seize the opportunity to reaffirm their allegiance to the service of Ghana.

“Our dedication and zeal to continue to make our motherland great will be evident in our commitment towards ensuring peace.”

Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwa, Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), said the ceremony was a reminder of the unique sacrifices of men and women of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for the nation.

He said that those departed soldiers must be honoured. “This is indeed the surest bit to ensuring such sacrifices remain relevant in the lives of people in the country.”

Five wreaths were laid at the ceremony with Major Oduro laying the first one.

The second was laid by Lt. Gen. Obed Boamah and the third by Major General Azure Ayamdo on behalf of GAF.

Master Warrant Officer Daniel Addo, Sergeant Major of the Army, laid the fourth wreath while the last was laid by the Head of Army Wives Association.