This follows a report detailing how part of the Osu Castle, a former seat of Government has been converted into a training ground for a militia group which is believed to be affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The minority said President Akufo-Addo has lost every moral authority to continue as President since he has been indicted in the said report.

At a press conference today, March 8,2019, the NDC explained that the disturbing investigative piece shakes the very foundation of the notion that Ghana remains a stable and democratic state under President Nana Akufo-Addo who they described as ‘duplicitous’.

The Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi said, “we insist that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must resign as President of the Republic with immediate effect. The President has lost every moral authority to continue to occupy that high office after having been caught in flagrante delicto.”

A video documentary by a journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, captured a supposed militia group called “De-Eye” using the former seat of government as a training ground.

The party further questioned about how a facility owned and managed by the state, has now become a safe haven for a group they believe to be an NPP militia, adding that the police should conduct an immediate investigation and arrest the militias.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police to immediately, that’s before the close of day, carry out a swoop and arrest the leaders and members of De-Eye Group militia. It is obvious that the group has flagrantly violated numerous laws including but not limited to Articles 85, 200 (2) and 210 (2) of the Constitution of Ghana and Police Service Act, 1970 (Act 350). That an investigation is opened into how a facility owned and managed by the State – the Osu Castle became a safe haven for an NPP militia. That the State should take urgent steps to reclaim the offices and other State properties in the possession of the leaders of De-Eye Group Militia as a matter of prime importance.

The presidential candidate for the NDC, former President Mahama who added his voice in a tweet described the said report as “harrowing”.

In his tweet, the former president said, “watched a harrowing expose of how the Osu Castle, until 2013 the office of the President, now used as an Annex, has become the HQ & training camp of a private militia wing of the NPP & Nana Akufo-Addo. Clearly, this admin has produced enough paint to paint the whole nation black.”