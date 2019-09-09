The Press Secretary in the Office of the President of Zimbabwe, George Charamba told AFP while speaking in an interview.

“His remains are expected on Wednesday afternoon (in Zimbabwe). The official funeral is scheduled for Saturday, his funeral will take place on Sunday,” he said.

He added that the place of his funeral would be determined by his family and communicated later.

Background

The former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe died at the age of 95, after battling ill health.

According to reports, he died at an undisclosed hospital in Singapore where he was receiving treatment.

The current President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the news in a series of tweets on Friday morning.

"It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe,” he said.

He added that "Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace."