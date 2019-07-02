On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that Kenya will allocate land to South Sudan for construction of a dry port at the Naivasha special economic zone.

On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that Kenya will allocate land to South Sudan for construction of a dry port at the Naivasha special economic zone, making it the second country after Uganda to gain from the inland container depot.

President Kenyatta, who held bilateral talks between with South Sudanese president Salva Kiir who is a two-day official state visit to Kenya, said the10 acres will be given to South Sudan at the Naivasha Industrial Park to ease the movement of goods to the neighbouring nation.

“To further ease the movement of goods consigned to South Sudan, the Kenya government has set aside 10 acres of land at the Inland Container Depot in Naivasha Industrial Park, for use as a dry port by South Sudan,” said President Kenyatta.

The port will see South Sudan cut the journey that it makes to Mombasa to collect and clear goods destined to Juba. To deepen trade ties between the two countries, Mr Kenyatta announced that Kenya will hold a trade expo in Juba this year.

In March this year, the Kenyan government also announced that it will give land to Uganda for construction of the dry port in Naivasha.

Uganda is the biggest market for Kenyan goods and the biggest client to the Port of Mombasa, especially for transit cargo, ahead of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan and Rwanda.