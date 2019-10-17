Mohamed Salah and his daughter Makka are practically inseparable.

Father-daughter bond can be one of the most heartwarming relationships out there.

They are practically inseparable, and their love for each other only grows stronger with time.

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is no different and shares a special bond with his daughter Makka.

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah with his daughter and wife. (Twitter)

The Egyptian striker has never shied off to spoil his daughter who literally follows him everywhere including the pitch.

In the past the two who love donning matching Liverpool jersey have invaded Anfield stadium and completely won over fans and opponents alike with their cuteness.

So, when Makka’s birthday came up, Mo salah knew he had no option but rise to the occasion and that is what he just did.

During her fifth birthday, Mo salah who has scoured 77 goals for Liverpool, swapped his football strip for a leafy skirt and dressed up as a Disney character just for his daughter's birthday.

Mo Salah dressed as Maui from the 2016 film Moana for her daughter's 5th birthday. (Twitter/MoSalah)

Mohamed Salah treating her daughter Makka on her 5th birthday. (Twitter/mosalah)

Mo Salah also wore a garland around his neck as he posed as Maui from the 2016 film Moana.

On her part, Makka dressed up as the title character from the animated movie.

Mo Salah, who was named African Footballer of the Year for a second successive year and also helped Livepool clinched the Champions League in June, shared photos of the birthday celebration on Twitter.

Immediately he posted the photo, it attracted a flurry of emotions and by the time of publishing this article, the photo had already been retweeted 28,4K times and liked 286.5K times.

Salah's teammate Gini Wijnaldum was among millions of fans who reacted to the photo and replied with prayer and heart emojis.

It’s no secret that Mo Salah has set the bar high and more fathers out there could take a leaf out of Mo Salah's book.