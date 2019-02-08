Senegal dropped one place on the table, Nigeria's Super Eagles and the Leopards of DR Congo dropped 2 places each while Morocco dropped 3 places in the global ranking.

Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and Nigeria are the four top-ranked African football teams in the latest ranking released by the football governing body, FIFA, the first in 2019.

These four African nations are among the top 50 football teams in the world.

Senegal dropped one place on the table, Nigeria's Super Eagles and the Leopards of DR Congo dropped two places while Morocco dropped three places in the global ranking.

Somalia and Eritrea maintained the least positions in Africa, ranked 204 in the world ranking.

The Belgian national football team maintained its position as the highest ranked football team in the world.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa looks at how Africa football team fared on the latest FIFA world ranking for men:

Senegal

Africa – 1

World - 24

Tunisia

Africa – 2

World – 28

Morocco

Africa – 3

World – 43

Nigeria

Africa – 4

World – 46

DR Congo

Africa – 5

World – 51

Ghana

Africa – 6

World – 52

Cameroon

Africa –7

World – 56

Egypt

Africa – 8

World – 57

Burkina Faso

Africa – 9

World – 62

Guinea

Africa – 10

World – 66

Algeria

Africa –11

World – 69

Cape Verde

Africa – 12

World – 74

South Africa

Africa – 13

World – 74

Uganda

Africa – 14

World – 77

Zambia

Africa -15

World - 82