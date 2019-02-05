The ECG Tema Region has identified 80 businesses within their jurisdiction that stole power in 2018.

The General manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Tema Region has disclosed that 40 businesses in their jurisdiction stole power in 2018.

Joseph Mensah Forson said that all 40 businesses have been apprehended and surcharged for stealing power.

Speaking at a media encounter organized by the ECG Mr Forson said some of the businesses have paid their debts in full or in part.

However, some are yet to pay. Mr Forson said they plan to pursue such people through the law courts for the monies to be retrieved.

The ECG Tema Region retrieved 2,247 gigawatts units of power translated into GH¢ 2. 2million from power thefts.

Announcing this development, Tema Regional ECG Revenue Protection Manager, Mrs Zita Kyei-Gyamfi, said the erring customers have so far paid GHs 1.8 million forming 80 percent of the total figure.

Mrs Kyei-Gyamfi added that 19 of the customers who had refused to pay after being billed with the units they stole, had been referred to the court by the legal department of the Company.

She indicated that the ECG will this year be more vigilant and ensure that power thievery becomes a thing of the past.