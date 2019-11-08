His appointment comes after Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare who held the position was reassigned to the Presidency to take up a role as an advisor to President on health matters.

In a letter dated November 5, 2019, and signed by Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bedietuo Asante, Dr Awuah will head the GHS in an acting capacity "...pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Service, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission."

Dr Awuah, a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) School of Business, is a Consultant Radiation Oncologist who has been working at the KATH since June 2010.

Below is a copy of the letter to Dr Awuah: