Dr Bawumia explained that with the government’s flagship programme of “One-District, One Factory”, there are enough fertilizer factories operating in the country to meet local demands.

He said this when he delivered the keynote address at the 20th Anniversary of the Olam Ghana Cocoa held at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra on Wednesday.

He said Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire had agreed to have a stake in determining the Floor Price of Cocoa on the world market and pay income differential to cocoa farmers, starting October in 2020/2021 Cocoa Season.

This, he said, would ensure a living wage for cocoa farmers and improve their sources of livelihoods.

Dr Bawumia said the government is committed to establishing a pension scheme for cocoa farmers to guarantee a regular source of income after retirement.

He added that the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) is expected to make presentations to the Economic Management Team on the modalities of the Scheme and subsequently submit it to Cabinet for approval.

He said Government was supporting the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) to undertake Youth in Cocoa Programme so that they would replace the ageing cocoa farmers and bring fresh energy in the cocoa production industry.

The government is also supporting COCOBOD to undertake Re-planting and Rehabilitation Programme to replace diseased and old cocoa trees in the quest to enhance production and prevent compromising the quality of Ghana’s cocoa beans.